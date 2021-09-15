Alabama pastor allegedly raped children, told victims he chose ‘who goes to heaven or hell’

WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some audiences.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A grand jury will hear the case against a Citronelle pastor who allegedly raped young girls and told his victims that God would punish them if they didn’t have sex with him.

Gregory Renee Adams, 63, was arrested at the end of July and is charged with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy, and two counts of sexual abuse.

Four alleged victims have come forward against Adams in what they claim were crimes that spanned decades. Investigators said it took years for them to come forward because they feared no one would believe them.

The Mobile Police Department claims Adams met his victims through churches within Citronelle and Waynesboro, Mississippi. During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, an investigator testified that Adams started raping one of his victims from the time she was 12 years old until she was 24, adding that the sexual abuse and assault would allegedly took place in his home and the victim’s home.

One possible victim, who was also 12, said she was spending the night at Adams’ house before a missionary trip to Arkansas when the first sexual assault occurred.

A third possible victim alleged she was a member at Adams’ church and met him during her adult years. She claims Adams is the father of her child and had unwanted sex with him. A fourth victim alleged she was friends with Adams’ children and was raped at his home.

The investigator testified Adams used his position as a pastor to make his victims fear him. According to testimony, Adams told one of his victims if she didn’t have sex with him, God would strike her down with lightning. The investigator claimed that Adams allegedly told his victims he chose who goes to heaven or hell.

Adams is currently out on bond.

Anyone with additional information about the case, including potential victims, can call the MPD at 251-208-7211.