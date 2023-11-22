KILLEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Killen Police Chief Bryan Hammond confirmed that a police officer arrested for rape and sodomy resigned on Monday afternoon during a special called council meeting.

Hammond said that on November 16 one of his officers, Jarrod Webster, was on leave while the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigated misconduct allegations. Webster was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy on Nov. 17.

The chief said the mayor and town council accepted Webster’s resignation during the special meeting on Monday.

On the evening of November 12, LCSO received a call from Crestwood Medical Center stating a female patient disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by a Killen police officer during a traffic stop early that morning, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton’s statement on the arrest.

Due to the allegation of a police officer being involved in a sexual assault while on duty, Lauderdale County investigators began a joint investigation with the FBI.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined there was enough evidence to take the case to the Lauderdale County Grand Jury, which was currently in session. The statement said that after hearing the evidence, the jury voted to issue an indictment for Webster for first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape on November 17.

Webster was taken into custody on Friday afternoon and is being held at Lauderdale County Detention Center, without bond under Aniah’s Law, pending a hearing to discuss his possible release next month.

According to court documents, Webster made his initial appearance in court on Friday and was advised of the charges against him and his rights in the case. The document shows that Webster was ordered to be held without bond and set a date for his arraignment hearing.

On Monday, however, Webster’s attorney Tim Case filed a motion with the court asking that Webster be allowed to make bond and be released from custody. Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves issued an order Monday setting a bond hearing on Dec. 15.