MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man and a woman have been charged after burglarizing a home on Friday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

MCSO said deputies responded to a home burglary on HWY 36 near Union Hill Road. When deputies arrived, a neighbor had two the subjects held at gunpoint, according to MCSO.

Both Brandon Dewayne Henry, 34, and Marquita Jo Holt, 39, of Somerville, were arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. Henry was also charged with two outstanding warrants.

Both were taken to the Morgan County Jail. Henry is being held on a $6,149 bond while Holt is being held on a $5,000 bond.