Alabama mother charged with hitting child with cell phone charging cord

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Saturday night, an Enterprise woman was arrested and charged with beating her child with a charging cord.

According to the Enterprise Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Geneva Highway and Bellwood Road on a disturbance call. After arriving at the scene, officers found a 14-year-old child who was struck multiple times with a phone charging cord by their mother. The victim suffered welts and bruising to the left side of the body.

Officers arrested Latisha Nicole Holmes, 34, of Enterprise and charged her with willful abuse of a child under 18.

Holmes is now in the Coffee County Jail. Bail has not been set.