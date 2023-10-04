LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A judge ruled Tuesday at a preliminary hearing that the capital murder case of a Moulton mom charged for her son’s murder would be bound over to a grand jury.

Shannon Karr, 36, of Moulton was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of her 7-year-old son in August.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, authorities were called to the scene by Karr herself at 2:17 a.m. Her child was found shot twice “at close range,” Norwood confirmed. The coroner also confirmed that Karr was the only one in the home at the time.

At the hearing, Moulton Police Department Captain Russell Gram testified about the events that unfolded during the early morning hours on Aug. 4. According to Gram, Karr admitted to shooting her son Malachi two times. He said that she called 911, telling the dispatcher she shot her child.

When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators questioned her, she told them that she was hearing voices and that she felt that she needed to send her son to heaven. Gram said that she not only admitted that to investigators, and that confession was recorded on video. She also wrote a statement.

Judge Angela Terry ruled that the charges be bound over to a Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Karr’s preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for August 23 but was pushed back to Tuesday.

Court records show a mental health exam has been requested for Karr.