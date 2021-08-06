Alabama massage parlor owner faces sex abuse charge after being arrested for the third time

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, a Dothan massage parlor owner was arrested for the third time.

Paul J. Meadows, 50, has been charged with first-degree sodomy, according to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

In late June, Meadows was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, but the charge was later dropped. He still faces a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

Meadows owned Touch of Grace, a massage parlor on Hidden Glen Way in Dothan, since 2013, according to his LinkedIn Page. That business is now closed. Police began an investigation after contract workers reported hidden cameras on the property in mid-June. A felony warrant for Meadows’ arrest was obtained June 21.

According to the Houston County Jail records, Meadows’ was booked Friday afternoon on the new charge and is currently in jail.