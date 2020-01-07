Hurtsboro man who confronted couple on his property shot dead, suspect arrested

Crime
HURTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Deputies in Alabama had little to go on at first when a 63-year-old man was fatally shot while walking his dog along a rural road in Russell County.

When he didn’t come home, the man’s wife went out and found his body. The dog was waiting beside him.

A $5,000 reward led to tips, a confession and an arrest.

Sheriff Heath Taylor said 63-year-old Randolph “Randy” Cannon of Hurtsboro had confronted a man and a woman in a car parked on his property, and that 20-year-old Deontra Jones got out and chased Cannon, shooting him until he died.

