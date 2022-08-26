BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted for murder out of Montgomery was captured after being found during a traffic stop, the U.S. Marshals Service reports.

John Robert Hollon III, 34, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-85 and I-65 and charged with the murder of Christopher Thomas, 26, who was shot to death Aug. 7 on Zelda Road in Montgomery, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Hollon is the second suspect to be charged in the case. Jimothy Ford, 39, was recently arrested.

Hollon is being held at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on $1.5 million bond.