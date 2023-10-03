BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Joseph Weeks, 32, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by 30 years of supervised release. In June, Weeks pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, on August 7, 2022, an undercover law enforcement officer responded to an ad posted by Weeks on social media. Between August 2022 and October 2022, Weeks reportedly communicated with the undercover officer, whom Weeks believed to be a 14-year-old girl, and arranged a time to meet.

On October 13, Weeks arrived to the meeting location and was arrested by Homewood police officers. A search warrant was obtained for his phone and investigators found a video containing child pornography.