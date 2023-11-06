COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County man has entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2019 murder of an Opp man.

Joey Grissett, 50, of Coffee Springs, pled guilty to the murder of Ricky Brown on Wednesday in a Coffee County courtroom.

Brown’s body was found inside a burning car on County Road 663 near the Coffee/Geneva County line in March of 2019. Officials said Grissett fled to Jacksonville, Florida, after the incident, carrying a large amount of money and his passport.

They said Grissett went to an airport in Jacksonville where he had a weird encounter with a security officer. Deputies said Grissett went up to the officer and said that there was a body at his home.

Grissett, according to the plea agreement he entered on Wednesday, will be granted time served, which is almost 5 years of jail time. He will serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in a state penitentiary.

His sentence officially began on November 1.