WASHINGTON (WIAT) — A Mountain Brook man was sentenced Thursday on a felony charge related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 28-year-old Kaleb Dillard was sentenced to 10 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $36,238.55 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb. Dillard plead guilty in July to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

The DOJ stated Dillard and other people’s actions disrupted a joint session of U.S. Congress to determine and count the electoral votes of the 2020 presidential election.

Court documents allege Dillard, a former Marine, traveled from his Alabama home to Washington to attend the rally near the Ellipse on January 6, 2021. He illegally entered the restricted grounds of the Capitol, heading to the East Front of the Capitol. Dillard proceeded to the front of the crowd at the Rotunda and smashed a window of the doors with a metal tool.

Dillard forced his way past officers trying to close the Rotunda Door and entered the Capitol building, according to court documents. Then, Dillard went up to a Capitol police officer who was attempting to stop rioters from entering. Court documents state Dillard grabbed the officer’s protective vest from behind and threw the officer backward onto the floor.

Dillard then allegedly helped more rioters enter the Capitol through the Rotunda Door before going up to another Capitol police officer who was trying to block the door from rioters. Court documents state Dillard repeatedly shoved the second officer away from the doors to allow more rioters to enter.

Dillard could not move the officer from the door, so he continued to harass him and stuck his fingers in the officer’s face, according to court documents. At one point, according to court documents, Dillard screamed “That’s a poor excuse! ‘I got a job to do.’ Give me a f***ing break!”

At around 2:30 p.m., according to court documents, Dillard walked through the Capitol building into the Rotunda, Statuary Hall and the Statuary Hall Connector. Dillard stayed in the Capitol until about 2:51 p.m.

Dillard was arrested in August 2022 in Columbiana, Alabama. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and DOJ National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Nothern District of Alabama provided valuable assistance, according to the DOJ. The FBI’s Washington and Birmingham Field Office investigated the case, with the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police Department giving significant assistance.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,200 people have been charged in nearly every state in relation to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 400 people have charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation is continuing.