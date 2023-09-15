DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Midland City man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child under 12 earlier this week.

According to court documents, Donnell Carroll pled guilty Monday to one count of first-degree sexual abuse. Judge Kimberly Crawford sentenced Carroll to three years in state prison followed by three years on probation under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

An indictment states that Carroll had sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim in November 2022. Carroll was 58 years old when the crime occurred.

Court records provided no further details of the crime because of the victim’s age and crime’s nature.