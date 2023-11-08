COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man received his sentencing after pleading guilty to the murder of his grandmother in 2022.

District Attorney Matt Casey announced the conviction of Richard Alan Howell, 31, who will serve life in prison. Howell was originally charged after his grandmother was found dead in her home in Columbiana.

“We are pleased to bring justice to the victim’s family in this tragedy and secure a plea that both the family and law enforcement thought was appropriate,” District Attorney Matt Casey said in a press release. “We are also very thankful for the hard work of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this case.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Beth Eldridge and Matthew Kimbrough. The lead investigator was Derek Dixon with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.