BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been indicted on federal charges of allegedly attempting to get a minor to become a prostitute, as well as possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced Thursday.

Skyler Joseph Weeks, 31, of Jacksonville, was indicted on attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and child pornography possession.

According to Escalona, the charges stem from activity spanning from Aug. 7 to Oct. 13, when Weeks allegedly tried get an underage person to engage in prostitution, as well as possession pornographic images of a child under the age of 12.

Weeks is also facing charges in Jefferson County on electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and first-degree human trafficking.

Weeks, who was arrested Oct. 13, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Attempted coercion and enticement of a minor can carry a prison sentence between 10 years to life, as well as a $250,000 fine. The maximum penalty for child pornography possession is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case along with the Homewood Police Department, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisting in the investigation.