MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Morgan County Grand Jury has indicted a Hanceville man on charges of first-degree sodomy of a child, court documents show.

42-year-old Earl S. Sherrill, III was indicted on the charges on April 7, 2022.

According to online court records, Sherrill was arrested on July 5 by the Decatur Police Department.

The indictment states that Sherrill “engaged in sodomy” by “forcible compulsion” with a child younger than 12 years old.

Earl S. Sherrill, III

(Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A Grand Jury warrant was issued for his arrest on May 26.

Sherrill was taken into custody and booked into the Morgan County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000.