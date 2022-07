DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is behind bars after being charged with dozens of sex crimes.

Timothy David Lloyd, 35, was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with 56 total sexual abuse charges, all in the first degree. Thirty-one of those charges are for sexual abuse, while the other 25 are for first-degree sodomy.

Lloyd’s total bond has been set at $1,965,000.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, details are limited.