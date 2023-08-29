BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A violent death in 2020 has resulted in a nearly 30-year prison sentence for the man responsible.

On Monday, Jason Adams pleaded guilty to murdering a man nearly three years ago in Birmingham, where he decapitated and burned the victim’s body. He was subsequently sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder of 34-year-old Maxim Voronetsk, according to court records.

On December 10, 2020, Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North on reports of trash burning in a commercial fire. After extinguishing the fire, they found the body of Voronetsk, which prompted a homicide investigation to be launched.

At the time, detectives believed a fight had happened prior to Voronetsk being killed, decapitated and set on fire. Birmingham police described both men as being transient.

Adams, 41 at the time, was taken into custody and charged with Voronetsky’s murder. He was held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The court previously dismissed charges of possessing burglary tools and promoting prison contraband.