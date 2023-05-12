MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal jury found a 41-year-old Mobile man guilty Thursday of conspiring to sell methamphetamine in an Alabama prison and conspiring to launder drug money, U.S. attorney Sandra Stewart announced.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Johnnie Page Lott was an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery in early 2020. When correctional officers suspected Lott was involved in illegal activity, they listened to recordings of calls Lott made from prison phones.

The recordings allegedly showed Lott had conversations within prison about drug sales. An investigation revealed Lott planned to bring drugs into the prison and use inmates to distribute them.

A correctional officer spotted an inmate with a suspicious bulge in in his clothing on May 24, 2020, according to trial evidence. When the officer searched the inmate, they found a package that was determined to be methamphetamine. Lott then made a phone call and discussed with a co-conspirator the confiscation of the drugs.

The jury heard evidence Lott was coordinating payments for illegal drug sales with his co-conspirator.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents said they found nearly $130,000 in cash in the home of the co-conspirator when executing a federal search warrant. Law enforcement seized nearly $60,000 from the co-conspirator’s financial accounts.

Lott faces 10 years to life in federal prison as a result of the convictions.