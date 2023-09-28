FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man at a birthday party was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday.

Aiden Thompson, 21, of Fairhope, was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Cory Terrell Edwards, Jr., 22, which happened on June 11, 2022, around 1 a.m.

A party that began that Friday night started to break up around 1 a.m. that Saturday when gunfire erupted off Twin Beech Road in Fairhope.

C.J. Edwards, Jr. was shot and killed while leaving a birthday party in June 2022.

Edwards was hit and driven to Thomas Hospital. He was later transferred to USA Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Edwards’ cousin, TaRhea McCovery, described him as an angel.

“C.J. was literally like an angel on earth,” McCovery said. “With this situation, those who didn’t know C.J., the best way I can explain it is this is like taking the life of an infant.”

Thompson will be sentenced Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. and will face two to 20 years in prison.