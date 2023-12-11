DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – A man has been charged with murder after a deadly fight broke out Saturday in Dothan on Saturday that led to the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Houston Coroner Robert Byrd tells said that the victim has been identified as Duong Thi Thuy Troung of Dothan.

54-year-old Minh Nguyen, of Dothan, is charged with the murder of Troung, who police said was the daughter of Nguyen’s ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said they received a call reporting suspicious circumstances at a home on Sedona Lane in Dothan on Saturday. When they arrived at the home, they found the teen unresponsive from what appeared to be the result of a physical altercation.

Dothan Fire and Rescue administered medical aid to Troung on the scene before transporting her to a Dothan hospital. Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital where she later died.

Police said her body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death.

Nguyen is charged with one count of murder and is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond set in his case.