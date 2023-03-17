HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Hamilton has been arrested and charged with the deaths of his father and his dog, according to Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call at about 5:19 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man and dog down at a Hamilton residence. Hamilton Police Department officers secured the scene until the deputies arrived.

Once inside, deputies discovered 55-year-old Tracy Poling and his dog shot and killed. Investigators started processing the scene and found discovered handgun shell casings and projectiles.

Williams stated Tracy’s son Austin Poling, 28, was not at the residence when law enforcement and emergency personnel arrived, despite living at the same address. He was later found walking along Highway 187 by law enforcement officers and was transported to the MCSO, where he was arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to animals.

Williams said the investigation of the case is still ongoing at this time.

Poling is being held in the Etowah County Jail on bond totaling $150,000 to $160,000 on the murder charge and $10,000 on the cruelty to animals charge.