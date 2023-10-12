MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have arrested a convicted sex offender for not registering and charged him with trying to electronically solicit a child, according to Madison Police.

Madison Police Department officers went to the home of John Justin McCall, 51, on Wednesday with a search warrant.

McCall is charged with a SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) violation and electronic solicitation of a child. McCall was booked into the Madison County Jail with a $43,000 bond.

The MPD stated this was an investigation effort that included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Decatur Police Department and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.