HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old Quinton man has been charged with capital murder after a 17-year-old Hueytown man was fatally shot in October.

According to the Hueytown Police Department on Friday, Kevin Lee Whitley Jr. has been arrested in connection to the murder of Frederick Lamar Harvey. The HPD stated the homicide occurred in the 1000 block of 27th Avenue on Oct. 7.

Harvey was in the back seat of a vehicle parked on the side of the road when shots were fired. One of the shots hit Harvey, leading to his death. There were other people in the car, and Whitley has also been charged with attempted murder.

“I am very proud of the resilient efforts of our detectives who have worked on this case nonstop since the night it happened,” HPD Chief Mike Yarbrough said in a release. “I am proud of the fact that we were able to bring some closure to Fred’s family and most of all, we send the message that we will not tolerate senseless acts of violence and we will work diligently to bring those who do commit crimes to justice.”

The HPD stated detectives connected Whitley to a shooting on Jan. 15 in the 400 block of Murphy’s Lane during the homicide investigation. The police noted the two crimes are related. Whitley has been charged with shooting into an unoccupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting.

Though Whitley has been arrested, the HPD is still investigating the cases. The department is collecting evidence on at least one more suspect and believes others may have been involved.

Whitley is awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail. The capital murder charge carries no bond.