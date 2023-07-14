RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested after attempting to drown a woman during a domestic violence incident last month.

Ryan Tyler Watts, 24, was taken into custody by Etowah County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder on Friday, according to Rainbow City Police Department (RCPD).

On June 5, RCPD officers received a call regarding a domestic violence incident on Royal Troon Drive at around 9:45 p.m. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Witnesses alleged that the suspect had broken into a residence and attempted to drown a woman.

During the investigation, the Attalla Police Department (APD) notified the RCPD that they had possibly located Watts and his vehicle at Johnson’s Giant Foods in Attalla. According to APD, the suspect drove his vehicle through the wall of the grocery store and was still inside when officers arrived on the scene.

Warrants for attempted murder were obtained for Watts’ arrest on June 6. He was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center after being released from the hospital and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.