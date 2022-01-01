Alabama man charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Patrick Lofton of Enterprise was charged with 20 counts of possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.

“We received a cyber tip yesterday in relation to someone downloading child pornography,” Chief Deputy of Dale County Mason Bynum said. “We immediately launched an investigation and got a warrant for the 4800 block of Rucker Boulevard.”

And there was enough to make an arrest immediately.

“So far we found some digital devices we believe contain child porn. In the manner they were stored and being held we have charged him with possession with intent to disseminate child pornography,” Chief Bynum said.

Though Level Plains is primarily in the Coffee County Sheriff’s jurisdiction, Dale County has jurisdiction over the two miles that Lofton’s address falls in.

Bynum said charges like these are handled with the utmost importance by the DCSO.

“Last night we were assisted by SBI. But if it gets to a point where we believe he violated any federal statutes, then we will bring in the FBI to pursue federal charges,” said Bynum. “Very serious felonies right now just looking t some serious time if convicted. We have a long way to go. Hopefully, after we do the forensic analysis of the devices we will have more clarity. Right now they are very serious charges and something we take very seriously.”

Forensic investigators are still examining Lofton’s devices, so new charges are possible.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with WDHN News for updates.