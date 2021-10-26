Alabama man charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Valley man faces 12 counts of animal cruelty after police discovered a dozen malnourished Pitbull’s living in deplorable conditions.

On Oct. 21, Valley Code Enforcement Officers were checking on an abandoned property in the 300 block of Crystal Springs Road and heard animals in the woods. When they investigated, they found 12 Pitbull’s dogs chained up in a clearing. They immediately called for assistance from the Valley Police Department and Valley Animal Control.

“The dogs, most of which appeared to be under a year old, were chained with logging chains to automotive axles and had rudimentary shelters. They did not have any food, and the only water available was brackish and dirty. All were showing signs of malnourishment,” said Chief Mike Reynolds.

While this was being investigated, 41-year-old Latoskie Tamaine Williams of Valley arrived and advised the dogs were his.

“He stated he bred and sold the dogs and that he fed them once a day. Due to the state of the animals and the conditions in which they were kept, the animals were seized and were turned over to foster care pending resolution,” said Reynolds.

Williams was arrested and charged on Monday with 12 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd Degree. Williams was processed and released on a $30,000 bond. His first court appearance will be on Wednesday.