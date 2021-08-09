Alabama man charged in connection to fraud investigation involving Homeland Security

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Officers with the Enterprise Police Department, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, have charged a Dothan man in connection to a fraud investigation.

Rakeeshkumar J. Patel, of Dothan, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with using a false name to obstruct justice, two counts of second-degree possession of forged instrument in the second degree and first-degree theft of property.

During the investigation, EPD detectives were able to locate and intercept packages containing large amounts of money with the information provided by DHS. Approximately $70,000 belonging to phone scam victims was recovered.

Patel was transported to the Coffee County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the case.

