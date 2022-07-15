Officials say a man was arrested earlier this week on more than 100 counts of possessing child pornography. (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man was arrested earlier this week on more than 100 counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Kevin Gary Davis was arrested on Monday, July 11 on 121 counts of child pornography possession.

Lauderdale County Investigator Christina Keeton told News 19 that the Internet Crimes Against Children Hotline received a tip about Davis in February.

“We made multiple attempts to find Mr. Davis at his residence so that we could execute a search warrant for his electronic devices,” Keeton said. “Last week we caught him at home and we executed that search warrant.”

Authorities say the search warrant for Davis executed on Thursday, July 7 resulted in them finding 121 instances of child pornography on his cell phone.

Davis’ bond was set at $75,000, and he secured bond the same day as his arrest. Court records show a preliminary hearing for Davis is set for 9 a.m. on August 22, 2022.