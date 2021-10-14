Alabama man arrested in Mexico a year after crash that killed 2 children, injured 3 others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was arrested in Mexico Wednesday and charged in the death of two children who passed away in a vehicle accident last year.

Christopher Shane Anagnos, 47, was charged on two counts of murder in the Sept. 10, 2020 multi-vehicle crash that killed Emryhe and Serriss Prude. At the time of the crash, police said Anagnos was driving a 1996 GMC C6 heavy-duty truck that was traveling southbound on Montgomery Highway 31 when it struck a 2010 Honda Fit from behind as it was stopped in traffic. The collision caused the Honda to propel into a 2017 Lexus GX460, which had stopped, and then hit a 2018 Ford F-150 that was stopped as well.

The crash caused severe injuries to Emryhe Prude, 11, and Serriss Prude, 8, who were riding in the back seat of the Honda Fit when the crash occurred. Both children were transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital and later died from their injuries. Three others sustained minor injuries in the crash, which occurred near the Hoover Square Shopping Center.

Hoover Police Traffic Homicide, who responded to the scene, determined that Anagnos was under the influence of multiple controlled substances and texting while driving. In October 2020, a warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of murder with a bond of $300,000. The warrant was shared with other law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, and Anagnos was apprehended over a year after the crash.

Anagnos has been extradited to the US and is currently in Texas, where he waits to be extradited to Alabama at a later date.

Only a month before Anagnos’s arrest, the family of Emryhe and Serriss shared how the crash unheaved their lives. Emmanuel Prude, the children’s father, said his daughter Serriss gave great hugs.

“She would see me come to the doors and run to me, jump in my arms and give me this hug,” Prude said. “It was the most amazing hug you would ever get.” His son, Emryhe, enjoyed gaming; “He was always ahead of me and I loved that,” Emmanuel Prude said.

He also issued a call for justice that has now been met: “Every single day that he’s out there is an insult to my children.”