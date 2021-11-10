Alabama man arrested for using flag pole to assault officer, other crimes in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to the Capitol breach in January.

52-year-old Gregory Lamar Nix of Cleveland, Ala. is charged with multiple crimes including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, video footage shows Nix engaging in a number of illegal activities. He was captured on camera banging against the East House Doors at approximately 2:21 p.m. Six minutes later, he can be seen physically assaulting an officer of the U.S. Capitol Police with the flag pole, striking the officer and then throwing it towards him. At 2:30 p.m. Nix attempted to smash the doors’ glass panes with a baton and entered the building. The photos below show stills of the footage.

More than 675 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to Jan. 6, and the investigation is ongoing.