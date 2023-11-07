ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Prattville man was arrested after allegedly initiating a pursuit with the Alabaster Police Department Monday.

According to APD, Landon Bland, 28, was charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, harassment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Authorities say they encountered Bland at a residence on Eagle Rock Drive while responding to a family disturbance. Bland was reportedly uncooperative with their investigation and left the scene in a “reckless manner,” initiating a pursuit.

Attempting to elude is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident are both Class A misdemeanors punishable with up to one-year imprisonment and up to $6000 in fines per charge. Harassment is a class C misdemeanor punishable with 90 days imprisonment and up to $500 in fines. Misdemeanor driving under the influence is punishable by up to one-year imprisonment and a 90-day suspension of driver’s license.

Bland is being held at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.