HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hanceville man was arrested for child abuse after video evidence was brought to an investigator, according to the Hartselle Police Department (HPD).

Authorities charged Bakari Maalik Fortman Sr., 27, of Hanceville with one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of torture/willful abuse of a child.

HPD said that on September 6, the investigation was brought to Investigator Edmondson and he was provided video evidence, which showed incidents of abuse taking place. The investigation and this evidence led to Fortman’s arrest on September 7.

Fortman is being held in the Morgan County Jail, and HPD added that he was given no bond as a result of Judge Elliot’s review of the case.