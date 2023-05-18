CLEARWATER, Fla. (WIAT) — An Alabama man recently got out of jail in Florida after being charged with allegedly sending threatening messages to a city councilman.

Ricky James Myers, 58, of Collinsville, was recently charged with aggravated stalking and was extradited from DeKalb County, Alabama to Pinellas County, Florida to face the charges. The arrest, which was first reported by The Tampa Bay Times, comes after Mark Bunker, a member of the Clearwater (Florida) City Council reported that Myers had sent him several threatening messages.

Clearwater Police Detective Eli Glenn confirmed to CBS 42 confirmed that Bunker had reported a total of six messages that Myers allegedly sent to him on both his phone–including voicemails– and on social media.

“Without getting into specifics, there were threats of violence and bodily harm,” Glenn said.

Throughout the investigation, Bunker maintained that he did not know Myers or why he had sent him the messages. Glenn said that when asked about it, Myers denied knowing who Bunker was. Glenn said he could find no connection between Bunker or Myers, let alone any connection Myers could have had to Clearwater.

“I couldn’t find anything,” Glenn said. “I could not find any connection to Clearwater or Florida.”

Over the course of several months, Glenn and police began investigating the case, bringing the charges to local prosecutors. Working with Alabama prosecutors, an arrest warrant was made for Myers in DeKalb County, where he was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Following his arrest, Myers was extradited to Florida on April 29, according to court records.

Myers was subsequently released from the Pinellas County Jail on April 30 after posting $50,000 bond. The fugitive charge was later dismissed in Alabama.

Attempts to reach Bunker or Myers’ attorney for comment were not successful.