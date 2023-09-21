FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police arrested a man Wednesday after he called 911 and told the dispatcher he was armed and “going to cause a shooting,” a Foley Police Department press release stated.

Officers responded to Meadowbrook Apartments, searched the area and found no threat, according to the release.

Police investigated and identified the caller as Dylan Mackenzie Green, 22, according to the release. FPD officers and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies later found Green and arrested him without incident at his house.

Green was charged with first-degree terrorist threat, which is a felony. No weapon was found, according to the release.