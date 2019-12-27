Alabama man accused of telling girl to perform sex acts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been arrested and accused of showing pornography to a girl and instructing her to perform the acts from the videos.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports 36-year-old Gregory Mingledorff was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree sodomy. Court records say he told a child under 12 years old in 2016 to watch pornography and perform the acts. The exact age of the girl is unclear.

Mingledorff was also served an outstanding warrant on third-degree domestic violence harassment against his ex-wife. Court records say he threatened her in a text message.

It’s unclear whether Mingledorff has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

