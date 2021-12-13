Alabama man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, her daughter at gunpoint

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and daughter at gunpoint now faces multiple charges, according to Dothan police.

36-year-old Brandon Oshun Hill broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home apartment Friday night and forced her and her daughter into a car at gunpoint, police confirmed. Hill then drove all three to another location, where Hill’s former girlfriend and daughter were able to escape the vehicle.

They then alerted the Dothan police, and officers on patrol were able to find Hill and arrest him without incident.

Hill is charged with second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree domestic violence/first-degree burglary.

He’s currently in the Houston County Jail with a combined bond of $75,802 including bond set for two unrelated charges. Bond has not been set for the charge of first-degree domestic violence/first-degree burglary.

This case is still under investigation.

