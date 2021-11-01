Alabama jail guard accused of smuggling meth into facility

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A corrections guard at a north Alabama jail has been arrested after he allegedly tried to deliver crystal meth to inmates.
A local news outlet reports 20-year-old Matthew Moran was arrested Friday after a two-week investigation into allegations he tried to smuggle drugs into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Moran faces a charge of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.