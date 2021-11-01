Alabama jail guard accused of smuggling meth into facility

Inmates sit in a treatment dorm at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Department of Justice has threatened to sue Alabama over excessive violence and other problems in state prisons for male inmates. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A corrections guard at a north Alabama jail has been arrested after he allegedly tried to deliver crystal meth to inmates.

A local news outlet reports 20-year-old Matthew Moran was arrested Friday after a two-week investigation into allegations he tried to smuggle drugs into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Moran faces a charge of attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.