BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County inmate, who had previously escaped from prison before being caught in 2017, tried to escape custody again by jumping out a two-story window Monday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Antwone Lonezo Wilson attempted to escape after jumping out of the second-story window of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Asheville at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday. Wilson was quickly taken back into custody a short distance away from the courthouse.

Wilson, 31, had previously escaped from the St. Clair County Correctional Facility in December 2017 and was on the run for five days before being caught at a hotel in Titusville, Florida.

Wilson is serving a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole for a robbery conviction in Jefferson County in 2012. He had previously been convicted of robbery in 2010, but was released on probation.