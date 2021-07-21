Alabama inmate serving life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility dies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a life sentence for a 1990 murder conviction out of Marshall County was found dead in his cell Tuesday.

The inmate, whose name was not released due to family not being notified of the death as of Tuesday, was found unresponsive by correctional staff at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 3:17 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death, but the JCCO has found no evidence of trauma or foul play. The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections.