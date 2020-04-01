Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner

CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner. News outlets report 40-year-old Dennis Benson died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Benson was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. His death is being investigated.

Authorities haven’t immediately released more information.

LATEST POSTS