Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner. News outlets report 40-year-old Dennis Benson died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Benson was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. His death is being investigated.

Authorities haven’t immediately released more information.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories