Alabama inmate killed during fight with another prisoner

CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama inmate was killed in a fight with another prisoner. News outlets report 40-year-old Dennis Benson died Monday at a correctional facility in Clayton.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says Benson was serving a 36-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. His death is being investigated.
Authorities haven’t immediately released more information.
