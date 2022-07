The Alabama Department of Corrections said an inmate escaped from a south Alabama prison Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – An escaped inmate has been recaptured.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Edward Williams, who escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility on June 12, was captured in Birmingham Friday morning.

ADOC stated Williams surrendered to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Williams was sentenced to prison in 2004 in connection with a robbery.