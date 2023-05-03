BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man involved in an armed robbery that turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting was a fugitive wanted in Alabama.

According to arrest records from Bossier Max 50-year-old Cortrell Montesez Burks was arrested on multiple felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, three counts of first-degree attempted murder, and a fugitive charge.

Cortrell Montesez Burks, 50 (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, an armed subject emerged from the inside of the Valero station. During an exchange of gunfire, one BCPD officer was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU with moderate injuries. The officer is now in stable condition.

Burks was wanted in Jefferson County, Alabama as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old woman inside a home in Center Point in late April.