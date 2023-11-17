ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – A convicted felon was sentenced to over five years in prison for possessing a gun that he allegedly chased his girlfriend with, U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced Friday.

Matthew Hal McCraney, 49, of Ohatchee, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pled guilty to the charge in August.

According to the plea agreement, on September 15, 2022, McCraney got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, retrieved a short-barreled shotgun and chased her down the street. The Anniston Police Department received a call reporting the event.

Upon arrival, an APD officer pursued McCraney and apprehended him after he slid down an embankment into a fence. Officers recovered a short-barreled, 12-gauge shotgun in some bushes.

McCraney admitted he had possessed a short-barreled shotgun around the time he was in an argument with his girlfriend. McCraney is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior felony convictions, including felony battery and battery on a law officer or firefighter.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, along with the APD. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel S. McBrayer and Darius C. Greene prosecuted the case.