BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted felon was sentenced to over five years in prison for illegally possessing ammunition, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Monday.

Deandrea Darnelle Young was sentenced to 63 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition. Young was convicted of this charge at trial in July.

According to evidence presented at trial, a Tuscaloosa Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on Young on February 27, 2022. Upon making contact with Young, the officer asked for his driver’s license and insurance. Young ignored the request for information and fled the scene. The officer then chased Young and found the abandoned vehicle in an apartment complex, and after searching the vehicle, the officer found 10 rounds of Igman 9mm ammunition under clothing belonging to Young.

Young is prohibited from having ammunition because of prior felony convictions.