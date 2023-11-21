BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted felon was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Jeffrey Barton, 51, of Guin, Alabama, was sentenced to 235 months in prison after pleading guilty to the charges in August. According to the plea agreement, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received a call in June 2022 from a man reporting that Barton had come into the caller’s home uninvited and held the caller and his wife at gunpoint.

Barton then forced his wife into a vehicle at gunpoint. A CCSO deputy saw the vehicle leaving the driveway of the victim’s home, and when the victim in the vehicle saw the CCSO deputy’s patrol car, she jumped out of the car and began running towards the deputy. The deputy saw Barton in the back seat and Barton got out of the vehicle.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found a gun on the ground next to the driver’s door. Barton admitted to kidnapping the victim at gunpoint. He had previously been convicted of 13 felony offenses, including rape, theft and receiving stolen property.