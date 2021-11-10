Alabama dog recovering after being shot with crossbow

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County dog is recovering after being shot with a crossbow and investigators are looking to arrest the suspected shooter.

Authorities are asking for help in locating Ralph Lynn Woods and said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Woods is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

“These occasions do not happen often, not in my career especially. When they do, they are kind of egregious and they are taken very seriously because of the cruelty issue,” said Capt. Darrell Mote with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog, Bo, is recovering at a local veterinarian. Caregivers expect the animal to make a full recovery.

“It shocks me that some people will do things like this to hurt an animal. It is just not right. They are loving and sweet and they don’t deserve to be hurt or tortured,” said Sandy Hargett, who is among those helping the dog recover.

Hargett said Bo undergoes hydrotherapy about two times per day. He’s captured hearts at the office.

“He loves a bath. Doesn’t mind it. He runs around and plays, wouldn’t know he was ever hurt,” said Hargett.

While the case remains under investigation, Bo will remain with his caregivers, who admit it would be sad to see him go.

“Everybody loves him now. Everybody is attached to him because he is just so friendly,” said Hargett.

Woods is known to deputies in Walker County. If you know where he is, you’re asked to call the WCSO at 205-302-6464.