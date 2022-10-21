BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville doctor’s medical license has been suspended a week after he was arrested and charged with allegedly trying to have sex with a teenage patient.

On Friday, the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission held an emergency meeting, where they voted to immediately suspend the medical license of Dr. Janaki Earla, an internist at Wellness Medical Center in Trussville.

Earla was arrested Oct. 11 after allegedly trying to meet up with a 17-year-old teenage patient for sex, offering to be her “sugar daddy,” a term for men who offer financial incentives to younger women in exchange for company or sex. However, the victim got law enforcement involved during their interactions, setting a date for Earla to meet her at a hotel in Oneonta. Earla allegedly showed up to the suite with alcohol and condoms when he was met by officers, who arrested him on the spot.

Earla is charged with first-degree human trafficking.

A grand jury is set to hear the case in January.