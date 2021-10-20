Alabama deputy shot during traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Lee County deputy has been shot and wounded during a traffic stop in the Beauregard community Wednesday morning.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the deputy pulled over a motorcyclist for a traffic stop in Beauregard. Investigators are still gathering information.

Jones said there are no suspects in custody.

The deputy was flown to Columbus, Georgia for emergency medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.