Alabama Department of Corrections searching for escaped inmate

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate.
Authorities are working to recapture 38-year-old Johnathan Smitherman. He was being held at the Childersburg Community Based Facility.
They say he wasn’t there when correctional employees did a bed roster count Friday morning before 2 a.m.
He was serving a 20 year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance out of Bibb county. If see him, contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.
