HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A contracted employee working on behalf of Amazon was arrested after allegedly entering a person’s house without permission and stealing money, according to Helena Police.

Helena Police Department Officers responded to a call of a possible burglary in progress in the Laurel Woods subdivision. HPD Officers arrived and located the homeowner and an employee of a contract logistics service.

According to police, Jerred Elijawah Clemons allegedly entered the home without permission while delivering a package on Monday night. Detectives discovered that an undisclosed amount of cash was missing from the home.

Two warrants were issued for Clemons’ arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday night. He was charged with criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property, a Class A misdeamenor.

The investigation is still ongoing, with detectives trying to determine if additional charges could be pending.